Gove accepts ‘faulty’ government guidance contributed to Grenfell fire

The housing secretary told The Sunday Times yesterday that the official guidance “was so faulty and ambiguous that it allowed unscrupulous people to exploit a broken system”.

He went on to tell Sky News that it was “undeniably the case” that the building regulations in place at the time of the fire were not right.

His acceptance is a significant step forward from previous admissions of responsibility by government for the blaze, which killed 72 people in 2017.

Previous statements, including those given to the inquiry by government lawyers, had seen them accept a failure to oversee the enforcement work of local authority inspectors, but never that central government guidance was itself flawed.

The admission was met with a call from leaseholders living in flats with dangerous cladding to protect all those facing costs from dangerous cladding.

Grenfell bereaved and survivors, meanwhile, said that Mr Gove had merely “admitted to what we’ve known all along”, adding that “apologies fall on deaf ears when they are continuously followed by inaction”.