Gove admits he remains in ‘doghouse’ with Treasury over spending

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Housing secretary Michael Gove has revealed he is still in the “doghouse” with the Treasury and his department’s delegated spending powers have yet to be reinstated.
Speaking before the Lords Built Environment Committee yesterday, Mr Gove for the first time acknowledged that the Treasury had intervened on spending.
Reports a year ago suggested that the Treasury had banned the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) from spending on new capital projects without its approval.
It came after a speech in which Mr Gove pledged £30m to tackle substandard housing following the Awaab Ishak case.
Asked yesterday the reason the Treasury had intervened, Mr Gove replied: “The chief secretary of the Treasury felt that I was being too energetic, determined and committed to spending money on levelling-up projects. And he thought that the right thing to do would be to ensure that he could curb my enthusiasm.”
Mr Gove told the cross-party committee that delegated powers “hadn’t been restored”.
But he added: “That for which we have sought permission, we have secured permission. I hope I might be out of the maison de chien [French for doghouse] by Budget time.”
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is due to deliver his Spring Budget on 6 March.
Baroness Cohen of Pimlico, a Labour peer who asked the question, said she was “dazzled” that the Treasury had intervened. “I’m an ex-civil servant and I don’t think I’ve met a situation where the Treasury has taken away delegated spending powers,” she said.
A government spokesperson told Inside Housing: “The government’s central mission is to level up every part of the United Kingdom by spreading opportunity, empowering local leaders and improving public services. DLUHC is delivering its existing programme of capital projects as planned.”
Elsewhere in the hearing, Mr Gove said it remained the government’s “aspiration” to increase the number of social rent homes a year by 30,000. However, he said this was not a “formal commitment”.
He added: “Some might say that 10% of 300,000 [the government’s overall housebuilding target] is unambitious, but that is an aspiration.
“Advocates in this area, Shelter and other organisations, would say it should be at least three times that, but I think it’s helpful overall.”
He also rejected the idea that the Conservative Party is opposed to the idea of social rent homes.
“I think actually we need to make sure that there is a healthy stock of high-quality homes for social rent, simply in order to provide people at the lower end of the economic spectrum with a warm and decent safe place to live.
“And also to ensure that people can accumulate the savings required in order subsequently to put down a deposit.”
In a speech to the Conservative Party Conference in 2018, Boris Johnson said that Labour likes people in social rent homes as they are “more likely to vote Labour”.
Yesterday, on the issues of overall housing delivery, Mr Gove said it recognised that its target of 300,000 new homes a year may not currently be enough to address demand.
“It’s a live debate whether or not in the next parliament this 300,000 figure could or should be revisited,” he said.
He acknowledged that the current rate of delivery is “not enough”, but said the figures had been on an “upward curve” prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and other factors such as inflation.
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