Gove admits he remains in ‘doghouse’ with Treasury over spending

Speaking before the Lords Built Environment Committee yesterday, Mr Gove for the first time acknowledged that the Treasury had intervened on spending.

Reports a year ago suggested that the Treasury had banned the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) from spending on new capital projects without its approval.

It came after a speech in which Mr Gove pledged £30m to tackle substandard housing following the Awaab Ishak case.

Asked yesterday the reason the Treasury had intervened, Mr Gove replied: “The chief secretary of the Treasury felt that I was being too energetic, determined and committed to spending money on levelling-up projects. And he thought that the right thing to do would be to ensure that he could curb my enthusiasm.”

Mr Gove told the cross-party committee that delegated powers “hadn’t been restored”.