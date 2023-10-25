Announcing the intended transitional arrangements for the policy in a statement on Tuesday, Michael Gove said this period will begin from the date the government publishes and confirms the changes to Approved Document B – the government’s building guidance covering fire safety.

House builders will then have 30 months from this date, during which new building regulations applications can conform to the guidance “as it exists today, or to the updated guidance”.

In July, Mr Gove confirmed that the government will impose a requirement for second staircases on all new buildings that are 18 metres or taller, lowered from the 30 metres proposed when the initial consultation on the policy launched.

He said this followed “confirmation from expert bodies that they support this threshold”.

At the time, Mr Gove said interim measures will be put in place with the “aim of securing the viability of projects which are already underway”.

There have been regular reports of schemes being cancelled or delayed due to the uncertainty while a government decision was pending.