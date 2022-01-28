Gove asks FCA to investigate ‘crippling’ insurance costs for leaseholders caught in cladding scandal

In a letter to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Mr Gove asked the regulator to review the buildings insurance market for multiple-occupancy residential buildings, together with the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

Mr Gove said he has heard from “innumerable leaseholders” about the pressures they face from rapidly escalating building insurance premiums on high and medium-rise blocks of flats.

He said: “I have been particularly concerned to hear of cases where insurance premiums have escalated by over 100% year-on-year, leaving residents with crippling costs. It is clear to me that the insurance market is failing some leaseholders.”

In March 2020, Inside Housing revealed that some leaseholders in buildings with dangerous cladding had seen their insurance premiums hiked by almost 400%, compounding the financial crisis caused by huge bills to remove the cladding and keep interim safety measures in place.

Mr Gove said in his letter that addressing the building safety crisis is on of his “top priorities” in his role as housing secretary.