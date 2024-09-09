Gove claims Treasury blocked his efforts to punish Grenfell cladding firms

Former housing secretary Michael Gove has claimed that his efforts to restrict the import of products that were on Grenfell Tower were blocked by the Treasury #UKhousing

He added: “Especially the companies that manufactured the materials used on a cherished home that became a hecatomb. And that have still not shown proper awareness of their guilt, contrition for their crimes or restitution for their wrongs. A reckoning must come.

His comments came just days after the publication of the second and final Grenfell Tower Inquiry report. Mr Gove said it “reinforces in particular the need to pursue those who bear the gravest responsibility for this tragedy with every weapon at the state’s disposal”.

Mr Gove, who was the housing secretary between 2021 and 2024 and the Conservative MP for Surrey Heath for nearly 20 years, made the claims in The Times newspaper over the weekend .

“Kingspan, Arconic, Celotex. Three companies whose actions meant that products encased a high-rise building which were not just unsafe but positively lethal. Three companies whose employees knew they were lying about the materials they were marketing. Three companies that cheated the tests designed to keep people safe.”

Mr Gove also cited the role of the tenant management organisation for Grenfell and the Building Research Establishment (BRE).

Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation was found by the inquiry report to be responsible for “chronic and systemic failings” in fire safety management, as well as a “toxic” relationship with residents, who came to regard it as an “uncaring and bullying overlord that belittled and marginalised them”.

The report explained how the BRE was a testing house for product manufacturers and an advisor to the government on building science. Its facilities were used for key tests by Kingspan and Celotex, and the report found serious shortcomings in its actions relating to them.

The report found that despite his denials, burn hall manager Philip Clark must have known that Celotex had placed fire-resisting boards on the rig and may even have destroyed evidence which would have proven this.

Discussing Mr Clark’s conduct, the report said he “did not know where to draw the line and crossed it on various occasions”. It blamed the BRE’s more senior management for allowing the organisation to “become much closer to its clients” and having “no independent supervision to make sure conflicts of interest were properly managed”.

Mr Gove said he believed their failures “rank behind the failures of Kingspan, Arconic and Celotex, which willingly, knowingly, recklessly put greed ahead of decency”.