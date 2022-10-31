Gove commits to 300,000-home target

Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg show, Mr Gove, who was reappointed as the minister in charge of the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, said that he was committed to building more homes both for ownership and rent.

Former prime minister Liz Truss initially pledged to scrap the 300,000-home target during her leadership campaign in the summer. She stated that the central-government imposed target was “stalinist” and that she felt it was “the wrong way to generate economic growth”.

Speaking on the politics show, Mr Gove said: “The top-down housing targets that… Liz was referring to are part of a broader and different calculation from the 300,000 in the manifesto.