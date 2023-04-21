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Housing secretary Michael Gove has said that “inflated broker commissions and unjustifiable payments” made to third parties must stop, in a letter to the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (BIBA).
In the letter to Steve White, chief executive of BIBA, Mr Gove branded the findings of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) “stark”, adding that despite taking real-world retained commissions of £159m, there is “no suggestion” brokers have done “sufficient additional work to justify this”.
It comes after the FCA outlined plans to clamp down on commission payments to insurance brokers yesterday, which have contributed to soaring premiums for residents of blocks of flats after the Grenfell Tower fire.
As information about the widespread use of combustible cladding and poor construction practices has come to light, leaseholders in blocks of flats have seen the cost of insurance premiums rise by up to 1,000%.
Some of the rise is driven by the insurance industry’s view of the heightened risk, but is also down to soaring commission charges from the brokers who arrange the insurance.
Some of this involves the broker paying a share of the commission to the building’s managing agent or freeholder – with the FCA saying today that brokers are “often unable to articulate” why this money has been shared.
In January, the government moved to ban the payment or sharing of insurance commissions to property managing agents, landlords and freeholders.
The FCA said it will “work with DLUHC to ensure that this action is fully delivered, including changing our rules if required”.
The FCA’s review, published on Friday, found that average broker commission per policy rose by 46% from £1,785 to £2,595 over the three years to 2022.
Following its publication, Mr Gove wrote to Mr White to express his views.
He said: “Between 2019 and 2021, brokers have taken real-world retained commissions of £159m: an increase of 64%. There is no suggestion that they have done sufficient additional work to justify this.
“In the same period, your members also paid over £80m to third parties, frequently without any explanation of who benefits, or how.
“These practices, clearly exposed, must necessarily attract forensic scrutiny from the government and regulators. At a time where a cost of living crisis already stretches leaseholders, and where they have too often faced other higher costs relating to building safety, I find these practices completely unacceptable. They reflect a market that is failing consumers.”
He said the association has had “sufficient warning” that regulators have taken notice of these “unacceptable practices”.
“Inflated broker commissions and unjustifiable payments made to third parties must stop. I strongly invite proposals from your members outlining how they will change their behaviour, individually and as a sector, to be more transparent and more competitive,” Mr Gove wrote.
He added that if “satisfactory” proposals from the sector are not forthcoming, he will have to consider “what other measures may be appropriate to ensure consumers are protected”.
He has also asked for detailed proposals within a month.
BIBA has been contacted for a response.
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