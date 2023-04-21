In the letter to Steve White, chief executive of BIBA, Mr Gove branded the findings of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) “stark”, adding that despite taking real-world retained commissions of £159m, there is “no suggestion” brokers have done “sufficient additional work to justify this”.

It comes after the FCA outlined plans to clamp down on commission payments to insurance brokers yesterday, which have contributed to soaring premiums for residents of blocks of flats after the Grenfell Tower fire.

As information about the widespread use of combustible cladding and poor construction practices has come to light, leaseholders in blocks of flats have seen the cost of insurance premiums rise by up to 1,000%.