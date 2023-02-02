Gove dubbed ‘naive’ after urging lawyers to refer cases to ombudsman

Housing secretary Michael Gove has been dubbed “naive” after urging lawyers to refer social tenants to the Housing Ombudsman #UKhousing

Mr Gove said: “While lawyers will always have a crucial role representing tenants in legal proceedings, the ombudsman services are free to use and residents are now able to bring complaints directly themselves, potentially avoiding lengthy and costly legal proceedings.”

It followed the coroner’s ruling that two-year-old Awaab Ishak died from long-term exposure to mould and that Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) failed to take action while there was an ongoing disrepair claim.

In a letter to the Law Society, Citizens Advice and the HLPA, he said that the watchdog should be the first route for people to report complaints about their landlord and that it is unacceptable for landlords to let legal proceedings get in the way of repairs.

The letter comes after Mr Gove wrote to several legal organisations, urging lawyers to direct tenants to the Housing Ombudsman first .

In an open letter to the housing secretary, Simon Mullings, co-chair of the Housing Law Practitioners’ Association (HLPA), said it was naive to think that the watchdog has the “capacity to investigate and seek a remedy for every case of dangerous damp and mould”.

Mr Mullings said the HLPA welcomed the recognition given by Mr Gove to the important work of its members.

“But your letter joins issue with another threat to access to justice for our clients, namely moves to exclude the majority of people of modest or lesser means from the courts.

“A variety of government and non-government institutions have put forward and continue to develop proposals that seek to divert disputants whose claims are deemed to be of lower value away from a determination by the courts and rule of law,” he said.

Mr Mullings said that the HLPA has been impressed with the ombudsman’s focus on the poor performance of landlords and the “recognition within the service that a dangerous and sometimes racist culture of denial and victim-blaming has grown up among landlords”.

“Nevertheless, Awaab died while the [Housing Ombudsman Service] had all the powers and broadly all the resources it has now. We are not aware of significant extra resources being deployed.

“The HOS’s efforts in this arena are focused around bringing about a culture shift in the provider sector rather than redress for tenants.

“Respectfully, it is naive to think that the HOS has the capacity to investigate and seek a remedy for every case of dangerous damp and mould that you are calling to be referred,” he said.

He said that poor housing conditions are dangerous and at many times need an urgent remedy, but that the ombudsman directs tenants to their social landlord’s complaints process first.

“A social housing sector that has been found to have been asleep at the wheel for decades must mark its own homework before any independent scrutiny from the HOS can be considered,” Mr Mullings said.

He added that those timescales are “too long” for urgent cases, with the ombudsman taking around 12 months to deal with complaints.