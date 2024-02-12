Gove expected to expand shop-to-house conversions

The housing secretary is reportedly also cutting the need for shops to have been empty for a period of time before they can be converted to housing.

Mr Gove first spoke about plans to make it easier for developers to convert shops, takeaway restaurants, and betting shops into housing last July in a speech in London.

Among other reforms, Mr Gove is expected to offer incentives to developers to build on brownfield land and automatically approve sustainable developments on derelict sites in cities such as Birmingham, Sheffield and Manchester, according to various news outlets.

Last week, he warned councils that are not ­delivering new housing: “You have to automatically greenlight new homes in your area because you haven’t done what you should have done for the next generation.”