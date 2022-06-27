Gove: freeholders could face prison terms if they charge leaseholders full fire safety costs

Freeholders that send bills seeking tens of thousands of pounds from leaseholders to fix historic fire safety defects could be given jail terms from tomorrow #UKhousing

This comes despite the fact that the Association of Residential Managing Agents sent a letter to members back in January advising them not to send cladding-related Section 20 notices .

His warnings come after he was informed of a number of situations where leaseholders have been sent invoices for remediation bills covering the full costs of fixing historic fire safety defects.

In an open letter to freeholders and managing agents, Michael Gove said that after today, individuals in companies that contravene protections for leaseholders included in the new Building Safety Act could face prison terms of up to 10 years under the new legislation.

Mr Gove’s letter said that the days of leaseholders being charged extortionate amounts to fix issues are now over and that “criminal exploitation of leaseholders will be treated with the utmost seriousness”.

The leaseholder protections that are part of the Building Safety Act will be made law tomorrow and ensure that building owners are responsible for paying to fix historic fire safety defects if they are linked to the original developer or if they can afford the costs.

In cases where the freeholder does not meet the requirements, bills can be passed on to leaseholders, but the total amount will be capped at £10,000 for those living outside of London and £15,000 in Greater London.

Mr Gove said in his letter that from tomorrow the department’s Recovery Strategy Unit would start work to try to identify those freeholders and managing agents that continue to send invoices for costs and will work closely with enforcement authorities to take action against those that do not comply.

The Building Safety Act achieved Royal Assent in late April after a 10-month journey through parliament and was described by the government as “one of the biggest changes to building safety legislation in history”. All aspects of the bill are expected to be implemented in the next 18 months.