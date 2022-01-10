Gove gives developers March ultimatum to agree on £4bn building safety plan

Mr Gove says that these should be an “open and transparent” discussion, with the settlement restoring confidence in the industry and “ensuring the industry that caused the problem pays to fix it”.

Negotiations will then continue with smaller developers that will be pulled into scope of the deal.

The government has said that it will only decide on which companies are in scope of the tax following the discussions with industry, but expects it to cover all firms with annual profits from housebuilding that surpass £10m.

This would be a significant change from the current developer levy in place, which sees developers that accrue profits of over £25m being levied at 4% of every pound over that figure.

It was expected at the time that it would hit the country’s 30 biggest builders. However, the new £10m threshold would likely bring in dozens more.

The Home Builders Federation (HBF), the body that represents the country’s largest house builders, said over the weekend that while it accepted leaseholders shouldn’t pay, builders should not contribute alone.

Stewart Baseley, executive chair of the HBF, said: “While house builders are committed to playing their part, there are many other organisations involved in the construction of affected buildings, including housing associations and local authorities.”

“Specifications for buildings would have been in accordance with building regulations set by government at the time of construction.

“As well as developers and government, other parties should be involved in remediation costs, not least material manufacturers who designed, tested and sold materials that developers purchased in good faith that were later proved to not be fit for purpose.”

It would appear that Mr Gove will also use other penalties against developers if they are unwilling to contribute to the fund. This includes public contract bans and blocking them from other government-funded programmes like the Help to Buy.

This comes after Mr Gove banned Rydon Homes, a sister company of Grenfell lead contractor Rydon Maintenance, from accessing the Help to Buy programme before Christmas.

The speech today is expected to include a number of new proposals aimed at helping leaseholders and trying to minimise the impact of the building safety crisis. These include scrapping the controversial Consolidated Advice Note, accelerating funds out of the Building Safety Fund to the most high-risk buildings, and providing additional help for leaseholders being hit with extortionate waking watch fees.

In the letter sent today, Mr Gove has said: “It is neither fair nor decent that innocent leaseholders, many of whom have worked hard and made sacrifices to get a foot on the housing ladder, should be landed with bills they cannot afford to fix problems they did not cause.

“Government has accepted its share of responsibility and made significant financial provision through its ACM [aluminium composite material] remediation programme and the Building Safety Fund. Some developers have already done the right thing and funded remedial works and I commend them for those actions.

“But too many others have failed to live up to their responsibilities.”