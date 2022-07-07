Gove gone: a breakdown of the former housing secretary’s 10 months in charge

Mr Gove was clearly alert to the concerns within his party as reports were already swirling within days of his appointment as housing secretary that the reforms had been put on hold. Mr Gove confirmed that the reforms were being reviewed during his visit appearance in front of the LUHC Select Committee two months into his role.

While the majority of the proposals in the Planning White Paper have now been dropped, including the controversial zonal system, one important reform for the sector has remained under Mr Gove: the plan to replace Section 106 with a single Infrastructure Levy.

The new Infrastructure Levy is included in the recently published Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill, alongside a few other less controversial planning changes. The bill is currently at the committee stage, although what will happen with the legislation now is anyone’s best bet.

Private rented sector reform

The policy to abolish Section 21 ‘no fault’ evictions was first put forward by Ms May during her final months as prime minister.

The plans remained in the Conservative Party’s manifesto for the 2019 general election, however progress in implementing the reforms has been slow, with ministers blaming the pandemic.

Over the past two years, ministers have promised that the ban on Section 21 evictions would be included as part of a wider set of reforms to the private rented sector that would be published once the immediate pressures of responding to COVID-19 had ceased.

Mr Gove repeated these promises when he took up his role as housing secretary and the department finally came true to its word last month when the Renters’ Reform White Paper was published.

The white paper was well received by those who have been campaigning for stronger rights for renters.

It is difficult to know how much credit Mr Gove should be given for this, considering the reforms were well in motion by the time he took up his post, however it is probably safe to say that he was broadly supportive of the contents and would have worked hard to push them through parliament.

Campaigners will be worried that his successor might not be quite as sympathetic to the plight of private renters.

Social Housing Regulation Bill

In the immediate aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire, the government promised major reforms to the social housing sector, which were to be laid out in a Social Housing Green Paper.

Mr Gove took up the role of housing secretary more than four years later. By this time we had seen a Social Housing Green Paper and a Social Housing White Paper, but legislation was yet to be published.

In the meantime, the sector had come under increased scrutiny following the investigation into poor conditions within social homes, led by ITV News and activist Kwajo Tweneboa.

Mr Gove offered his opinion on the sector just weeks into his new role, when he told the Conservative Party conference that the quality of social housing was “scandalously poor”.

He promised that this issue, alongside the wider problems brought to attention by the Grenfell Tower fire, would be addressed in the long-awaited Social Housing Regulation Bill, which was finally published last month just days before the fifth anniversary of the fire.

The bill included wide-ranging changes for the sector, many of which were in motion long before Mr Gove took up the role of housing secretary, such as the creation of a new consumer regulation arm of the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH).

One new policy brought in under Mr Gove is the plan to ‘name and shame’ social landlords that fail to meet standards.

Mr Gove has already put this plan into action by publicly calling out landlords that have been criticised by the Housing Ombudsman, both on social media and by publishing open letters. Some of the landlords that have been ‘named and shamed’ to date include Clarion and Housing Plus Group.