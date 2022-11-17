Gove mulls rehousing tenants who live in ‘unacceptable conditions’ following Awaab Ishak death

In a statement on Wednesday on the circumstances around the two-year-old’s death, Mr Gove said he had been in touch with the MPs for Rochdale, and Heywood and Middleton to discuss finding tenants suitable accommodation.

The statement came after a coroner ruled that Awaab died because of prolonged exposure to mould.

Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH), which owned and managed the flat he lived in with his family, failed to do anything to fix the disrepair despite repeated complaints, the verdict stated.

Mr Gove said in his statement that the housing association’s repeated failure to heed the family’s pleas was a “terrible dereliction of duty”.

“Worse still, the apparent attempts by RBH to attribute the existence of mould to the actions of Awaab’s parents was beyond insensitive and deeply unprofessional.

“As the Housing Ombudsman has made clear, damp and mould in rented housing is not a lifestyle issue and we all have a duty to call out any behaviour rooted in ignorance or prejudice,” he said.