Gove mulls rehousing tenants who live in ‘unacceptable conditions’ following Awaab Ishak death

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Housing secretary Michael Gove is considering rehousing tenants enduring “unacceptable conditions” in Rochdale, following the inquest into Awaab Ishak’s death.
In a statement on Wednesday on the circumstances around the two-year-old’s death, Mr Gove said he had been in touch with the MPs for Rochdale, and Heywood and Middleton to discuss finding tenants suitable accommodation.
The statement came after a coroner ruled that Awaab died because of prolonged exposure to mould.
Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH), which owned and managed the flat he lived in with his family, failed to do anything to fix the disrepair despite repeated complaints, the verdict stated.
Mr Gove said in his statement that the housing association’s repeated failure to heed the family’s pleas was a “terrible dereliction of duty”.
“Worse still, the apparent attempts by RBH to attribute the existence of mould to the actions of Awaab’s parents was beyond insensitive and deeply unprofessional.
“As the Housing Ombudsman has made clear, damp and mould in rented housing is not a lifestyle issue and we all have a duty to call out any behaviour rooted in ignorance or prejudice,” he said.
The housing secretary also said that the Regulator of Social Housing is considering whether RBH systematically failed to meet the standards of service it is required to provide for its tenants.
Earlier on Wednesday, it emerged that the Housing Ombudsman was speeding up three investigations into RBH and was also looking into whether one of the complaints is indicative of wider failure at the landlord.
Mr Gove said the “excellent public-service journalism of the Manchester Evening News” has shown that Awaab’s family was not alone in raising serious issues around the condition of homes managed by RBH.
The housing secretary has already summoned Gareth Swarbrick, the chief executive of RBH, to “demand answers” about how Awaab’s death was allowed to happen, “and to hear what steps they are now undertaking immediately to improve the living conditions of the tenants for which they are responsible”.
Mr Gove plans to meet Awaab’s family and those who live on the Freehold Estate.
“I have also been in touch with the MP for Rochdale and indeed the MP for Heywood and Middleton, both of whom are powerful champions for the people of Rochdale, and I have discussed with them finding suitable accommodation for tenants in Rochdale who are still enduring unacceptable conditions,” he said.
Mr Gove also revealed that the government is planning a new, targeted, multi-year campaign so that everyone living in the social housing sector “knows their rights”.
It follows on from the nationwide Make Things Right campaign, which aimed to ensure that more social tenants know how they can make complaints.
Mr Gove said the “time for empty promises of improvement is over”.
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