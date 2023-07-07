Speaking during a debate on building safety and social housing in the House of Commons yesterday, Mr Gove said he was working on the remaining five recommendations yet to be implemented following the inquiry’s phase one report.

One of the outstanding key recommendations is the implementation of personal emergency evacuation plans (PEEPs) for disabled people.

The government committed to implementing all the recommendations in full in 2019.

Mr Gove said: “So far, we have implemented 10 of the 15 recommendations focused on central government; a significant amount has been done, but there is more to do.

“The remaining five recommendations are in progress, and I continue to work closely with the home secretary to make sure that we deliver on all of them, particularly the recommendation to mandate personal emergency evacuation plans – PEEPs – for disabled residents.”

He added: “One feature of the Grenfell tragedy was the way in which those living with disabilities were particularly vulnerable.”