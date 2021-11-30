Gove promises ‘series of measures’ to tackle building safety crisis to be unveiled ‘shortly’

Responding to questions in parliament yesterday, Mr Gove acknowledged that residents are caught in an “invidious vice” over the crisis.

“I have enormous sympathy with those leaseholders who have been landed with bills for faults for which they were not responsible and where the responsibility for remediation truly lies elsewhere,” he told MPs.

“And I and my department are looking at every available means in order to ensure that the burden is lifted from leaseholders shoulders and placed where it truly belongs.”

Since taking over as housing secretary from Robert Jenrick, Mr Gove has said he is looking at ways to prevent leaseholders from having to shoulder the burden of fire remediation costs, but has yet to make a formal announcement.

Last month Mr Jenrick claimed that during his time in office the Treasury blocked his attempts to get more money than the £5bn already announced under the government’s Building Safety Fund.