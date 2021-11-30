Gove promises ‘series of measures’ to tackle building safety crisis to be unveiled ‘shortly’

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Housing secretary Michael Gove has said he hopes to reveal “shortly” a fresh series of measures to help leaseholders affected by the building safety crisis.
Responding to questions in parliament yesterday, Mr Gove acknowledged that residents are caught in an “invidious vice” over the crisis.
“I have enormous sympathy with those leaseholders who have been landed with bills for faults for which they were not responsible and where the responsibility for remediation truly lies elsewhere,” he told MPs.
“And I and my department are looking at every available means in order to ensure that the burden is lifted from leaseholders shoulders and placed where it truly belongs.”
Since taking over as housing secretary from Robert Jenrick, Mr Gove has said he is looking at ways to prevent leaseholders from having to shoulder the burden of fire remediation costs, but has yet to make a formal announcement.
Last month Mr Jenrick claimed that during his time in office the Treasury blocked his attempts to get more money than the £5bn already announced under the government’s Building Safety Fund.
Earlier this month Mr Gove revealed that a plan to provide leaseholders living in dangerous buildings below 18 metres with loans to cover the cost of remediation work is to be paused.
During questions for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) yesterday, Labour MP Mohammad Yasin was among a number of ministers to raise the issues facing “desperate” leaseholders. He mentioned a couple who has been made redundant due to the pandemic and need to sell their flat but are trapped because of safety issues.
In response, Mr Gove said: “I hope to update the house shortly on a series of measures, which I hope will help bring some relief to his constituents and to others.”
When contacted by Inside Housing, a DLUHC spokesperson said there was no date on when the measures will be announced but added that “further details will be available in due course”.
Mr Gove said around 700 payments had so far been made though the Building Safety Fund.
He added: “Making sure that individuals are in buildings which are safe is, of course, our first responsibility. And in order to do that we must make sure that Building Safety Fund pays out. And also that we get support for remediation from those in the private sector, who also have a shared responsibility, and I hope to update the house on our plans shortly.”
On the issue of buildings between 11 and 18 metres, Mr Gove said a “proportionate” approach to safety and cost is needed. He added: “Safety must come first, but it is also the case that there are a number of buildings between 11 and 18 metres where the action that needs to be taken can be taken quickly and may not be at the level or the intensity or certainly the cost of action required in other buildings.”
Labour shadow housing minister Mike Amesbury said the government had now promised 19 times to protect leaseholders from “historical” remediation costs, but people were still receiving bills for “astronomical” amounts.
Mr Gove responded: “What we need to do is to make sure that we are in a position to reassure lenders, to reassure leaseholders and to reassure everyone in the market that buildings are safe, but we also need to make sure… that leaseholders are not paying and shouldering an unfair burden for the remediation required.”
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