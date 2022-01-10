Gove promises statutory protections to shield leaseholders from non-cladding costs

Announcing his new building safety plans in the House of Commons today, Michael Gove said his department intends to work with MPs “across the house” to bring forward “the most robust legal protection” for leaseholders.

It came as the housing secretary unveiled his plan to force developers to foot an estimated £4bn bill for the remediation of cladding on buildings between 11 and 18 metres tall.

Leaseholders impacted by the building safety scandal have long been calling for amendments to be made to the upcoming Building Safety Bill to ensure residents are protected from costs, but ministers have previously said that such an amendment would not be possible.

However, Mr Gove said in his speech today that the government would “pursue statutory protections for leaseholders”, adding that “nothing will be off the table”.