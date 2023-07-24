Gove promises to learn from instances of poor-quality housing built using permitted development rights as campaigners warn ‘converting takeaways into homes won’t help’ #UKhousing

She said: “Regarding permitted development rights and their expansion, can I ask that you don’t replicate the slums and the places that we cannot call homes that have been created over the last decade or so?”

However, Samantha Stewart, interim chief executive at the Nationwide Foundation, raised concern about the quality of homes built under PDR previously, and asked how the housing secretary could ensure build standards did not drop under its planned expansion.

Meanwhile, planning restrictions will be eased to enable barn conversions and the repurposing of agricultural buildings and disused warehouses into housing.

In a speech at Kings Place in York Way, London earlier today, Michael Gove announced an expansion of PDR to convert shops, takeaway restaurants and betting shops into homes, which he hopes will help rejuvenate the high street.

Mr Gove replied that “we do need to learn the lessons from some of the developments that have emerged” where poor-quality homes had been built under PDR in the past.

He added: “I do take your point about PDR, but I do think a more flexible approach towards use classes are a really good thing in terms of unlocking supply.”

In 2020, a government-commissioned report found that PDR often resulted in poor-quality homes that failed to meet space standards.

In response, ministers made a number of changes to the rules governing PDR, including ensuring that the converted homes were held to the same space standard as other developments.

However, in response to Mr Gove’s latest announcement, other campaigners and councils have also warned that the extension of PDR would result in poor-quality housing – as has been the case since the powers were introduced in 2013.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said: “Converting takeaways and shops into homes and restricting building to city centres won’t help. It could risk creating poor-quality, unsafe homes that cause more harm than good.”

Shaun Davies, chair of the Local Government Association, said: “There is no doubt that we need more homes as well as to reinvigorate our high streets and town centres. However, premises such as offices, barns and shops are not always suitable for housing.

“Further expanding permitted development rights risks creating poor-quality residential environments that negatively impact people’s health and well-being, as well as a lack of affordable housing or suitable infrastructure.”