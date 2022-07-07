Gove sacked ahead of prime minister’s resignation

According to various national newspapers, Mr Gove was sacked on Wednesday evening after he joined a slew of other cabinet ministers who told Mr Johnson that his time was up.

The BBC has since broken the news that Mr Johnson is planning to resign as prime minster later today.

Mr Gove’s sacking followed the resignation of cabinet ministers Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid on Tuesday, as well as more than 50 other junior ministers and parliamentary aides yesterday and this morning.