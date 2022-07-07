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Gove sacked ahead of prime minister’s resignation

News07.07.22by Stephen Delahunty

Housing secretary Michael Gove was sacked last night after he reportedly told Boris Johnson to resign as prime minister.

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Michael Gove was sacked on Wednesday night (picture: Richard Townshend)
Michael Gove was sacked on Wednesday night (picture: Richard Townshend)
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LinkedIn IHThe housing secertay was sacked last night before the prime minister resigned earlier this morning #UKhousing

According to various national newspapers, Mr Gove was sacked on Wednesday evening after he joined a slew of other cabinet ministers who told Mr Johnson that his time was up.

The BBC has since broken the news that Mr Johnson is planning to resign as prime minster later today.

Mr Gove’s sacking followed the resignation of cabinet ministers Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid on Tuesday, as well as more than 50 other junior ministers and parliamentary aides yesterday and this morning.

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Mr Gove has served as housing secretary since September last year. 

During this time he has implemented a series of changes to tackle the building safety crisis, including forcing developers to sign a pledge that would see them agree to remediate all buildings they had developed over the past 30 years where fire safety issues had been discovered. 

New legal protections for leaseholders were also introduced under the Building Safety Bill, which received Royal Assent in April, nearly five years after the Grenfell Tower fire.

Mr Gove also oversaw the publishing of the government’s long-awaited Social Housing Regulation Bill, which set out plans for rebalancing the landlord-tenant relationship post-Grenfell, including subjecting landlords to “Ofsted-style” inspections under the new laws. 

Mr Gove also pledged to explore ways to increase the number of social rent homes. 

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