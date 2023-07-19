Gove says he would ‘like to see’ 30,000 new social rented homes per year

In an interview with Daniel Hewitt, investigations correspondent at ITV News, Mr Gove said that within the government’s £11.5bn Affordable Homes Programme, he has “specifically insisted that we renegotiated and that we have more money being spent explicitly for homes for social rent”.

He said it is “indefensible” that working people are having to live in vans, caravans and hostels.

This marks the first time Mr Gove has given a figure for the number of social homes he wants to build.

The number of new social rent homes being built has fallen from 39,562 a year in 2010 to 7,644 in 2021-22 – the same year that 24,932 were sold under the Right to Buy and 2,757 were demolished.

When launching its inquiry into the financial sustainability of the social housing sector, Clive Betts, chair the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee, said there is “compelling evidence that England needs at least 90,000 net additional social rented homes a year and it is time for the government to invest”.