Gove sets out plan for national register of short-term lets

Local authorities would be able to remove these permissions and require full planning permission if they deemed it necessary. The planning changes and the register will not affect hotels, hostels or B&Bs.

Mr Gove said short-term lets “can play an important role in the UK’s flourishing tourism economy”, but in some areas, “too many local families and young people feel they are being shut out of the housing market and denied the opportunity to rent or buy in their own community”.

Linda Taylor, leader of Cornwall Council, welcomed the proposals to tackle the “escalating” number of holiday lets in the county.

The register of short-term lets was also welcomed by Amanda Cupples, general manager for northern Europe at Airbnb.

She said: “Families who host on Airbnb will benefit from clear rules that support their activity, and local authorities will get access to the information they need to assess and manage housing impacts and keep communities healthy, where necessary.”

James Prestwich, director of policy and external affairs at the Chartered Institute of Housing, welcomed the action on short-term lets. He said the introduction of a mandatory national register "will help local and national government to better understand the extent of short-term lets and ensure compliance with requirements for health and safety".

However, he added, "we have concerns around the planning proposals outlined, particularly the introduction of associated permitted development rights to allow conversions to/from dwellings to short-term lets and the 90-day rule (as already in place in London). We await further details but question the practicality and effectiveness of these measures, and their enforceability."