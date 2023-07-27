Gove tells L&Q ‘you have failed your residents’ as chief executive summoned to meeting

Today, Michael Gove has published a letter addressed to Fiona Fletcher-Smith, group chief executive of L&Q, which expressed his disappointment in the landlord, following the Housing Ombudsman’s report.

Part of Mr Gove’s letter read: “You have failed your residents.”

His intervention comes after a special investigation by the ombudsman uncovered a “prolonged period of decline” in the way L&Q manages its repairs and complaint-handling.

A total of 103 L&Q residents were given £142,000 in compensation – the largest the ombudsman has awarded so far – after the watchdog revealed that the landlord had “consistently failed” to resolve the vital issues it has been facing.

In his letter, Mr Gove said he was deeply shocked and disappointed by the investigation’s findings and that “the detriment of your failings on your residents was acute”.