Gove to meet UK island leaders to discuss housing

Council leaders and chief executives of island communities across the UK have been invited to a summit on the Isle of Anglesey in Wales on 7 to 8 May.

The agenda will focus on housing, including tackling housing shortages and putting vacant properties back into use.

Devolved governments will also have a key role, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said.

Ministers from the Scottish and Welsh governments and the Northern Ireland Executive have been invited, as well as Anglesey MP Virginia Crosbie.