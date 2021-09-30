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Gove urged to press ahead with devolution agenda

News01.10.21by Tim Clark

MPs have urged new housing secretary Michael Gove to press ahead with the devolution agenda in England and hand over greater powers to regional mayors and combined authorities.

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A new report from the Housing, Communities and Local Government (HCLG) Committee called on devolution to be extended not only to combined authorities but local government in both urban and rural areas.

It called on the government to consider following the devolved nationals, such as Wales and Scotland, where there is a list of reserved powers, but all other powers are devolved.

Greater devolution of powers in public policy areas, including health, education and skills, housing and planning, and transport and infrastructure, was also recommended. The committee stated that the devolution agenda should spread beyond city regions and account for more rural areas in the future.

Devolution would also help boost the financial resilience of councils and reduce the over reliance on council tax and business rates as sources of revenue. The report noted that the government should commission a study into whether income tax or other national tax revenue should be allocated at local level.

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Clive Betts, chair of the HCLG Committee, said: “Michael Gove, as the new secretary of state, should the seize the opportunity to vigorously drive forward devolution across England and help boost the provision of public services in cities and regions.

“Across Whitehall, government needs to be more positive and proactive in delivering devolution. On this path, the government should work with local government to produce a devolution framework in which devolution is the default option. Devolution also needs to involve local people. The local public should be consulted on whether devolution should include having a directly elected mayor.

“Financial devolution is crucial to the future success of devolution. The government should examine the options for fiscal devolution, giving local authorities greater freedom and enabling them to take longer-term decisions for their communities and be more accountable to their electorates.”

The report also called on the government to accelerate proposals for how the UK Shared Prosperity Fund will work.

It criticised the government’s “unacceptable delay” in bringing forward proposals, given that it has had more than four years to bring forward an alternative to the European Development Funds, which will completely end in 2023.

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