Gove urged to press ahead with devolution agenda

A new report from the Housing, Communities and Local Government (HCLG) Committee called on devolution to be extended not only to combined authorities but local government in both urban and rural areas.

It called on the government to consider following the devolved nationals, such as Wales and Scotland, where there is a list of reserved powers, but all other powers are devolved.

Greater devolution of powers in public policy areas, including health, education and skills, housing and planning, and transport and infrastructure, was also recommended. The committee stated that the devolution agenda should spread beyond city regions and account for more rural areas in the future.

Devolution would also help boost the financial resilience of councils and reduce the over reliance on council tax and business rates as sources of revenue. The report noted that the government should commission a study into whether income tax or other national tax revenue should be allocated at local level.