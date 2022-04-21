Gove vows to explore ways to increase number of social rent homes

Speaking at a conference hosted by Shelter at Westminster yesterday, Michael Gove said that previous Conservative governments’ spending priorities on affordable housing had been “tilted more towards a particular set of products that are not truly affordable and have not enabled housing associations and others to generate the housing at the social rent that they need”.

He pledged to look at the government’s own land supply and how it can “provide the plots on which we can, in partnership, create the space for new social housing to be built”.

He also said his department was looking at the rules that have meant homes for social rent could only be provided where there was a particular gap in affordability.

Under the previous Affordable Homes Programme, which ran from 2016 to 2021, the government would only provide grant to build homes for social rent in areas of high affordability pressure, which tend to be in London and the South East.

Under the current programme, the government will provide grant to develop social rent outside of these areas, but only if the level of grant required is not higher than it would be for social rent.