Gove will consider pursuing SME builders for fire safety cash

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The government will consider pursuing smaller developers to pay for cladding and fire safety defects after its focus on larger players, government sources have confirmed.
This week, housing secretary Michael Gove warned larger builders that they would have to sign contracts committing them to pay for “life safety defects” on tall and medium-rise buildings they have developed.
But the government has only sent contracts to larger developers, which are believed to be responsible for around 1,500 properties that require remediation work.
This leaves a substantial gap, with more than 10,000 buildings taller than 18 metres believed to require remediation work of some kind.
Asked if the government would move on to targeting smaller and SME developers, a departmental source confirmed it would.
They cited the following in Mr Gove’s statement: “I expect developers to sign the contract within the next six weeks, by 13 March. This includes every company that signed the pledge, as well as several companies that have regrettably not done so.
“If you built unsafe buildings over 11 metres but did not sign the pledge, I am putting you on notice – expect to be asked to step up in the near future.”
Smaller builders typically operate on tighter margins and may struggle to find the cash to pay for defects, particularly in blocks where the issues are extensive.
Mr Gove has told larger house builders that they will be legally barred from receiving planning permission or building control approval for their developments if they do not sign up – effectively closing down their ability to build new schemes.
It is understood the government will consider expanding this ‘Responsible Actors Scheme’ to smaller builders as well.
The update came as leaseholders in a property in London built by micro-homes developer Pocket Living called on the company to sign up to the pledge.
The builder, which focuses on developing smaller homes in order to make them more affordable, has so far denied to fix defects at a block in Ealing, west London, with 39 one and two-bed flats.
The building has wooden cladding, wooden balconies, missing or inadequate fire breaks, and faulty fire doors.
A spokesperson for leaseholders at the block said: “When we bought our Pocket Living flats, we thought we were buying into an innovative and socially conscious developer that was genuinely looking to make life better for its ‘city makers’ [predominantly key workers on middle incomes].
“This unique selling point helped Pocket access £51.4m in financing from the mayor of London to scale up its business. It is baffling that a developer in receipt of so much public support still hasn’t seen fit to underwrite remediation of fire safety defects in a building it developed, or to sign the exceptionally modest building safety pledge to do so. Sadly, they’re really just like any other developer.”
In response, a spokesperson for Pocket Living said: “Pocket Living is proud to have built more than 1,000 homes for ‘city makers’ in London. At one of our developments, we are working with consultants to ensure that remediation at this property is fully resolved and we remain committed to leaving no stone unturned.”
Mr Gove has previously said he is committed to raising cash from product manufacturers to help meet the spiralling costs of the crisis.
In April last year, negotiations with trade body the Construction Products Association broke down, with Mr Gove writing to tell them: “It is unacceptable that there has been no clear acknowledgement that actions taken by cladding and insulation manufacturers have contributed to the problem, and that manufacturers have individually and collectively failed to come forward with a proposal for playing their part in addressing it.
“As such, I now consider our negotiations to have concluded. I have instructed my officials to do whatever it takes to make sure that construction product manufacturers are held to account.”
A source at the department this week told Inside Housing: “No options are off the table and we are working to identify and pursue companies that fail to do the right thing, including through the courts if necessary.”
There are currently no plans to ask social landlords to sign the developer contracts, although the department does expect them to meet repair costs without billing leaseholders.
Asked how they were expected to fund the work in parliament earlier this week, Mr Gove said: “I am well aware of the pressures on the social housing sector and of the need to work collectively to ensure it can discharge its obligations. I hope to say more about how we can do so in the weeks ahead.”
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