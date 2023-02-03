Gove will consider pursuing SME builders for fire safety cash

This week, housing secretary Michael Gove warned larger builders that they would have to sign contracts committing them to pay for “life safety defects” on tall and medium-rise buildings they have developed.

But the government has only sent contracts to larger developers, which are believed to be responsible for around 1,500 properties that require remediation work.

This leaves a substantial gap, with more than 10,000 buildings taller than 18 metres believed to require remediation work of some kind.

Asked if the government would move on to targeting smaller and SME developers, a departmental source confirmed it would.

They cited the following in Mr Gove’s statement: “I expect developers to sign the contract within the next six weeks, by 13 March. This includes every company that signed the pledge, as well as several companies that have regrettably not done so.