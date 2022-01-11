Gove wins battle for extra £27m for fire alarms after rejecting civil servant’s advice on public spending

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Housing secretary Michael Gove has committed an extra £27m to fund fire alarms for buildings with waking watches after rejecting advice from his department’s permanent secretary about public spending rules.
In his speech yesterday laying out new measures to tackle the building safety crisis, Mr Gove said he would take action “immediately” to fund more fire alarm systems to “end the dreadful misuse of waking watches”.
But in letters published following his speech, it was revealed that the housing secretary was forced to push through the new funds after being advised it was not possible by a senior civil servant.
Jeremy Pocklington, permanent secretary at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC), wrote to Mr Gove warning that the rules around “managing public money” do not “support this kind of exceptional intervention” and did not meet the value for money test.
In response, Mr Gove wrote: “Waking Watch costs are a national scandal and there is an urgent need to tackle this problem given the detrimental impact it is having on leaseholders.”
He said he was persuaded that the £27m was the “quickest and most effective way to correct this scandal which persists”.
He added: “I have considered the implications for the department in demonstrating compliance with the principles set out in managing public money.
“It is my judgement that this course of action is clearly in the best interests of the people living in buildings with a waking watch.”
Leaseholders caught up in the crisis have faced significant bills to pay for around-the-clock surveillance of their buildings in case of a fire. Inside Housing analysis of government figures has revealed that on average, leaseholders in blocks with dangerous cladding are paying more than £11,000 a month between them for patrols.
Following his speech in parliament, Mr Gove faced questions over how he intended to fund the overall extra £4bn he has promised to tackle the building safety crisis.
Fears were raised by a number of MPs, including former housing secretary Robert Jenrick, that DLUHC’s budget on affordable housing provision could be affected if Mr Gove is unable to convince developers to help pay for his plans.
Mr Gove said: “We need ensure that there is both social housing provision and that we also improve the quality of social housing.”
He later added: “We absolutely will make sure that we do everything possible in order to have responsibility discharged by those… with big balance sheets and big bucks.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our fire safety round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories