Gove wins battle for extra £27m for fire alarms after rejecting civil servant’s advice on public spending

In his speech yesterday laying out new measures to tackle the building safety crisis, Mr Gove said he would take action “immediately” to fund more fire alarm systems to “end the dreadful misuse of waking watches”.

But in letters published following his speech, it was revealed that the housing secretary was forced to push through the new funds after being advised it was not possible by a senior civil servant.

Jeremy Pocklington, permanent secretary at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC), wrote to Mr Gove warning that the rules around “managing public money” do not “support this kind of exceptional intervention” and did not meet the value for money test.

In response, Mr Gove wrote: “Waking Watch costs are a national scandal and there is an urgent need to tackle this problem given the detrimental impact it is having on leaseholders.”

He said he was persuaded that the £27m was the “quickest and most effective way to correct this scandal which persists”.