Gove writes to 10 landlords over severe maladministration

In his letters to chief executives, Mr Gove said he would be taking a personal interest in how the organisations, including seven housing associations and three councils, continue to deliver their responsibilities.

He added that officials would arrange for the chief executives to meet the housing minister to “discuss your failings”.

Among the 10 organisations criticised by Mr Gove are Abri, GreenSquareAccord, Hyde, Three Conditions (3CHA), Sanctuary, Onward and Metropolitan Thames Valley (MTVH).

Manchester City Council received a letter highlighting details of three findings of severe maladministration by the Housing Ombudsman around one case of letting an "unhabitable property" to a young family.

Meanwhile, Stevenage Borough Council and Newham Council were each criticised for one finding of severe maladministration.