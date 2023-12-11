Gove writes to 10 landlords over severe maladministration

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Housing secretary Michael Gove has written to 10 more social landlords about their severe maladministration findings.
In his letters to chief executives, Mr Gove said he would be taking a personal interest in how the organisations, including seven housing associations and three councils, continue to deliver their responsibilities.
He added that officials would arrange for the chief executives to meet the housing minister to “discuss your failings”.
Among the 10 organisations criticised by Mr Gove are Abri, GreenSquareAccord, Hyde, Three Conditions (3CHA), Sanctuary, Onward and Metropolitan Thames Valley (MTVH).
Manchester City Council received a letter highlighting details of three findings of severe maladministration by the Housing Ombudsman around one case of letting an "unhabitable property" to a young family.
Meanwhile, Stevenage Borough Council and Newham Council were each criticised for one finding of severe maladministration.
As part of the reform of the way social housing is regulated, Mr Gove has vowed to name and shame landlords that fail to meet standards. He has been writing to housing providers and publishing the letters since May 2022.
Failures highlighted in the latest round of letters include letting an “uninhabitable property” to a young family, failure to respond to damp and mould issues for over three years, and leaving a resident with faulty windows for almost five years.
Mr Gove has written to MTVH at least three times now over separate faults. His new letter covered a further two findings of severe maladministration, including a response to a vulnerable resident’s complaint about pests.
“The resident was left with an infestation of mice nesting in her furniture that caused damage to items belonging to her late daughter,” he wrote.
Hyde has also previously been criticised by the housing secretary, for poor service. Mr Gove highlighted another two findings of severe maladministration.
The first was for leaving an elderly resident with health problems in a damp and mouldy property for 18 months, and another for failing “multiple times” to handle a resident’s reports of anti-social behaviour by her neighbour.
Mr Gove criticised GreenSquareAccord for six findings of severe maladministration and the launch of a special investigation by the ombudsman. “Six findings of severe maladministration is quite simply appalling,” he wrote.
The landlord failed to deal with a pest infestation for several years, failed to deal appropriately with a noise complaint and left a vulnerable resident with multiple repairs issues.
Onward’s failure to repair a vulnerable resident’s heating, so she could not turn it off in summer, was described as “completely unacceptable” by Mr Gove.
Sanctuary received two severe maladministration findings, for leaving an asthmatic resident and her child living in a damp and mouldy home and its handling of her complaint. “The tragic death of Awaab Ishak has shown that we must not be complacent about issues that have the potential to damage residents’ health,” Mr Gove wrote.
The ombudsman accused 3CHA of “significant failings” that led to the unreasonable eviction of a resident living in supported housing. “The reasons you gave for the eviction were not legitimate,” wrote Mr Gove. “You failed this resident and treated them appallingly. Your subsequent apology did not recognise the effect on the resident’s life.”
Abri left one resident with faulty windows for almost five years and failed to deal with a damp and mould complaint from a blind resident with a heart condition. “When your residents report an issue, and especially when vulnerable people are involved, it must be acted upon swiftly and effectively,” Mr Gove wrote.
Newham Council failed to respond to a resident’s damp and mould issue for over three years.
Stevenage Borough Council responded inadequately to a vulnerable resident’s complaint about a faulty door-entry system, meaning the fire brigade had to help the ambulance service to access a flat.
A copy of each of the new letters can be found here.
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