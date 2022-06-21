Gove writes to housing association over ‘completely unacceptable’ treatment of tenant

A housing association’s treatment of a tenant who suffered years of disrepair and a bedbug infestation was “completely unacceptable”, the housing secretary has said in a public letter to the landlord #UKhousing

In a letter published yesterday, Mr Gove said “no one should have to live in a home” with those conditions.

The severe maladministration finding found that Stafford and Rural Homes failed to deal with several disrepair issues over a number of years and an infestation without issuing an apology or explanation.

In a letter to Sarah Boden, chief executive of Housing Plus Group, Michael Gove criticised the organisation in response to a Housing Ombudsman finding against Stafford and Rural Homes, which became part of Housing Plus Group in 2019.

“When an issue is reported it should be acted upon swiftly, with repairs and necessary actions to resolve the problem carried out speedily and effectively.

“Your tenants should be confident that they will be heard and that you as a landlord understand their concerns and will take their complaint seriously.

“On this occasion, you have seriously let your tenants down,” he said.

Mr Gove said it was “unacceptable” and “disappointing” that it took Housing Plus Group three requests from the Housing Ombudsman to respond after being contacted about the case.

He said that the findings of the case must improve processes at the organisation to prevent the same thing from happening in future.

“I trust that your new executive director will take this forward as a matter of urgency,” Mr Gove added.