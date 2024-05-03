In a letter published this week, the housing secretary said a meeting with social housing undersecretary Baroness Scott would be arranged to discuss steps Peabody is taking to improve services.

The letter is dated 22 March and was addressed to Ian McDermott, chief executive of Peabody. It followed findings that Peabody residents had been living in “horrific” and “intolerable” conditions, with the ombudsman ordering the association to pay out £11,000 in compensation.

In one of the four cases, Peabody failed to carry out adaptation work to a proper, forcing a resident to carry his severely disabled daughter up and downstairs.