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Michael Gove has written to one of England’s largest social landlords for the third time this year following four findings of severe maladministration by the Housing Ombudsman.
In a letter published this week, the housing secretary said a meeting with social housing undersecretary Baroness Scott would be arranged to discuss steps Peabody is taking to improve services.
The letter is dated 22 March and was addressed to Ian McDermott, chief executive of Peabody. It followed findings that Peabody residents had been living in “horrific” and “intolerable” conditions, with the ombudsman ordering the association to pay out £11,000 in compensation.
In one of the four cases, Peabody failed to carry out adaptation work to a proper, forcing a resident to carry his severely disabled daughter up and downstairs.
Another case saw a family left living in a cold, damp and mouldy home for two years, with a leaking roof not fixed for 14 months and a disabled member of the household unable to use a wet room.
“Your handling of these cases fell significantly below the standard your residents should expect to receive,” Mr Gove’s letter said.
“When your residents raise an issue, especially when vulnerable people are involved, it should be acted upon swiftly, effectively and with the appropriate level of care.”
Following the ombudsman’s findings in March, a Peabody spokesperson said: “Since these complaints were made, learning from the specific cases and ombudsman best practice, we have made considerable and wide-ranging improvements to our complaint-handling and record-keeping, as well as the way we do adaptations and repairs for residents.”
They added the association had formed specialist, centralised complaints and record-handling teams to ensure any issues were handled promptly. It also set up a separate group to monitor and manage damp and mould cases.
Mr Gove had previously written to Mr McDermott on 30 January after three other findings of severe maladministration against Peabody, and on 11 March regarding outstanding remediation works.
Peabody was also among a group of 14 landlords that Mr Gove wrote to in 2023 for failing their tenants. In that instance, the issue was with Catalyst, which became a subsidiary of Peabody following a mega-merger last year.
The deal saw Peabody becoming responsible for more than 104,000 homes, serving around 220,000 residents across 107 local authority areas in London and the South East.
Inside Housing has approached Peabody for comment.
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