Governance arrangements for TMOs and ALMOs to be reviewed in post-Grenfell shake-up

This is what happened with Grenfell Tower as the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC) did through Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO).

In its 80-page response to the inquiry, alongside a new green paper on construction products reform , the government expressed its determination to ensure that residents’ rights, the quality and safety of their accommodation and the services they receive are not compromised when landlords delegate management of housing services to third-party organisations.

The plans were revealed as part of the government’s response to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry’s second and final report.

The government said: “KCTMO was unusually both a TMO and an ALMO. Both models for delegating housing management are intended to put residents at the heart of decisions about the delivery of housing services, but the inquiry’s findings show that was not the case at KCTMO. Residents were ignored and marginalised.

“Lines of accountability between RBKC and KCTMO were not as clear as they should have been. In some cases, information was deliberately concealed from the governing board and residents, to prevent them from holding KCTMO to account.”

The damning conclusion of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry’s second and final report was that Grenfell’s social housing provider was responsible for “chronic and systemic failings” in fire safety management, as well as a “toxic” relationship with the tower’s residents, who came to regard it as an “uncaring and bullying overlord that belittled and marginalised them”.

The KCTMO “lost sight of the fact that the residents were people who depended on it for a safe and decent home”. At the same time, the TMO “allowed” this relationship with its customers to deteriorate, which the report said was “a serious failure on its part to observe its basic responsibilities”.