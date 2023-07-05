Flagship Group, which owns and manages around 32,000 homes across the East of England, received the downgrade from the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) following an in-depth assessment (IDA).

The association’s governance grade was downgraded from G1 to G2 and its existing financial grading was maintained at V2.

Explaining its decision, the RSH said Flagship “needs to improve the effectiveness of its risk management and internal controls assurance framework and aspects of its financial governance arrangements”.

Better oversight is needed for the landlord to improve its stress-testing and business and financial planning so that it can manage its risk in line with its risk appetite.

On the financial side, the RSH said the association’s financial plans and strategy are consistent alongside “an adequately funded business plan, sufficient security and is forecast to continue to meet its financial covenants”.

In response, Peter Hawes, chair at Flagship, said: “Flagship is pleased that it continues to meet the governance standard. The feedback recognised our strengths and highlighted areas that need strengthening, including stress-testing, board oversight and assurance to ensure we can manage risk in line with our risk appetite.

“We will now work with the regulator, the board, our staff and tenants to further strengthen our governance arrangements, with many processes already in place.”