Governance downgrades for two landlords in latest batch of regulatory judgements

YMCA St Paul’s Group (SPG), which owns and manages around 1,200 mostly supported housing units in the South of England, received a downgrade from G1 to G2 from the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH).

Worcestershire-based landlord Bromsgrove District Housing Trust (BDHT), which owns and manages around 4,300 properties in and around the town of Bromsgrove, was also downgraded from G1 to G2.

While both housing associations retained their existing V2 ratings for financial viability, the regulator changed its basis for the grades amid concern over the landlords’ limited financial headroom.

This means both have risks they will need to manage to ensure compliance.

A third landlord also received a narrative judgment from the RSH. 7,000-home landlord Acis Group, which covers the East Midlands, South Humberside and South Yorkshire regions, retained its existing ratings of G1 and V2.