Government accused of allowing Russian oligarchs to offload UK properties in ‘fire sale’

Speaking during Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) questions in the House of Commons yesterday, Labour MP Lisa Nandy accused the government of letting oligarchs with connections to Russian president Vladimir Putin off the hook under the current sanctions regime.

She asked housing secretary Michael Gove whether he felt ashamed as a result.

“How can you sit back as the housing secretary without any sense of shame? While just down the road, we’ve got Russian oligarchs linked to the Kremlin, who were offloading millions of pounds from the UK property market in a fire sale. This is the dark money that sustains the Putin regime,” she said.