Government adds £19m to expand heat networks funding

The move aims to heat more homes with green energy. The new funding will go towards setting up five new heat networks: two in Bristol and three in London, Liverpool and Worthing.

Ofgem has been appointed as heat networks regulator for Great Britain. It will be responsible for enforcing rules and guidance on pricing and quality of service, while “facilitating the growth and decarbonisation of the market”.

Heat networks, communal systems in which heat is distributed from a central source to people’s homes via pipes, are a low-carbon heat source and part of the government’s plans to reach net zero.

The government aims to have the heat networks sector, which currently supplies about 2% of demand in the UK, meet about a fifth of demand by 2050.

But the systems are not without problems, with some customers reporting heating outages and high energy bills.

The funding comes from the government’s £320 million Heat Networks Investment Project (HNIP), which supports the development of heat networks across England and Wales.