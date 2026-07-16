Government aiming to implement new protections for leaseholders ‘as soon as possible from 2027’

On transitional arrangements, the response confirmed plans to give private landlords 12 months’ notice of the measures, and social landlords 24 months’ notice.

The government recognised that social landlords “will require additional time to prepare since they have accounting practices and larger portfolios that will make it particularly challenging” to meet the requirements, compared to private sector landlords.

Alongside this response, the government has also this week published two further consultations to drive forward enfranchisement reforms, which will make it easier for leaseholders to extent their lease or buy their freehold.

The consultations will explore plans to set specific valuation rates in regulations and give leaseholders greater certainty about the price they will pay to enfranchise.

“Together, this will create a clearer system that helps more people secure their home for the long term and have greater control over where they live,” the government said.

These measures will run alongside the Commonhold and Leasehold Reform Bill, which will introduce a £250 cap on ground rents from late 2028 and a ban on new leasehold flats.

Housing minister Matthew Pennycook said: “As we bring the feudal leasehold system to an end and move towards a commonhold future, existing leaseholders will not be left behind.

“We are acting to enable more existing leaseholders to take control of their buildings and more easily convert to commonhold as and when they judge the time is right for them, and we are strengthening protections for existing leaseholders in the here and now by driving up service charge transparency and rebalancing legal costs so that leaseholders are empowered to challenge unreasonable charges.”

Kion Ahadi, chief executive of the Leasehold Advisory Service (LEASE), said the reforms “represent an important step towards a fairer and more transparent system”.

“As the leasehold landscape continues to evolve, it is vital that consumers have access to clear, impartial and expert information so they can understand their rights and make informed decisions about their homes,” he said.

Mr Ahadi added: “LEASE is committed to supporting leaseholders, commonholders and park homeowners through this period of change.”