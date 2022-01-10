Government aims to publish social housing regulation bill in March

It is understood that as part of Michael Gove’s plans to ensure social housing tenants are not ignored, he will fast-track the publication of the social housing regulation bill, with the department aiming for a date in March.

The publication of the bill will end a long journey for the social housing regulation bill, after a Green Paper was first promised back in September 2017 by housing secretary at the time Sajid Javid, but has been hit by a series of delays.

This was prompted by the Grenfell Tower fire, which killed 72 people. The fire exposed a system where residents were ignored by their landlord, Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation, despite repeatedly raising concerns about fire safety in the lead-up to the tragedy.