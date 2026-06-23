You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The government has allocated £10m to help councils reduce illegal use of B&Bs for temporary accommodation.
The funding, from the first year of its £30m emergency accommodation reduction programme, aims to ensure vulnerable families are placed in safe, suitable accommodation.
Families should only be placed in B&Bs for a maximum of six weeks, but this is routinely exceeded due to a lack of other suitable accommodation.
The funding comes as the government published its response to the Housing, Communities and Local Government (HCLG) committee report, Housing conditions in temporary accommodation.
The committee made several recommendations in April, including that the government use the English Housing Survey to routinely collect and publish national data on the quality of all types of temporary accommodation from 2027-28.
In response, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) said it is “investigating options” to improve the information it collects on the quality of temporary accommodation.
The committee also recommended that the new Decent Homes Standard, to be implemented in 2035, be applied to temporary accommodation.
“We will engage with the sector to ensure the Decent Homes Standard can be applied across different temporary accommodation settings,” MHCLG said in response.
The committee recommended that government must require local authorities to carry out mandatory inspections before properties are first used as temporary accommodation, ahead of new households moving in and periodically thereafter.
Alongside this, the government should provide additional funding to ensure councils can carry out the inspections.
In response, MHCLG said councils are already legally obliged to keep housing conditions in their area under review and ensure temporary accommodation is free of Category 1 hazards.
It did not agree to extra funding, but pointed to its £3.6bn planned investment in homelessness and rough sleeping services.
“Councils can use funding provided through the £2.7bn homelessness, rough sleeping and domestic abuse grant for inspections and improvement of temporary accommodation,” it said.
“As part of the conditions of this grant, local authorities must produce a policy on how they will ensure temporary accommodation is suitable.”
Another recommendation was for government to require all councils to carry out local audits to assess, and report on, the suitability of the space provided to households in different types of temporary accommodation and the impact the availability of this space has on children.
Further audits are needed to understand the prevalence of overcrowding in temporary accommodation and the impact this has on households, especially children.
MHCLG said overcrowding is a hazard assessed by the Housing Health and Safety Rating System (HHSRS).
“We will, however, work with the sector to understand this issue further and ensure that local authority enforcement guidance highlights the need to address overcrowding, while also working to increase supply of good-quality accommodation in recognition of the constraints that may lead households to be placed in accommodation that does not meet space standards,” it said.
Councils should be sanctioned if they repeatedly breach the six-week limit and do not taking reasonable steps to eliminate their use of B&Bs by the end of the parliament.
Plus, the government should publicly name councils who are unwilling to take those steps.
MHCLG said it already has “established routes” to intervene in cases of poor performance and “will not shy away from calling out councils, especially if they are not taking adequate steps to improve”.
“However, we are clear that we must not move families out of B&Bs into other poor-quality alternatives,” it added.
“We will use our expanded £30m emergency accommodation reduction programme to address a range of poor practice.”
The government said, where possible, households should not be placed out of area. It said it is aware of instances of poor practice in this area and is “actively engaging with stakeholders on how we will address this”.
The report also recommended councils be required to report publicly on the length of time households remain in B&Bs and and justify any decision to keep households in these facilities beyond six weeks.
MHCLG did not agree to this, but said it is tracking progress against the national target to eliminate B&B accommodation by monitoring the number of families that are living in that type of accommodation for longer than six weeks.
Another recommendation was that the ministry update the statutory guidance to make clear that placing families in accommodation where they need to share facilities with single male adults is not suitable and should work with councils to bring such placements to an end.
MHCLG said current legislation and guidance is “very clear” that B&B accommodation is not suitable for families.
It said it will engage with the sector to consider whether it needs to update guidance to “ensure it is absolutely clear” that placing children in temporary accommodation must minimise safeguarding risks.
The committee also recommended a requirement for councils to conduct inspections before placing households in temporary accommodation to make sure that it adequately caters for people’s physical and medical needs.
Statutory guidance should be strengthened for councils on the arrangements that should be put in place to support those with complex needs or who may be more at risk from living in temporary accommodation.
In response, MHCLG did not agree to the recommendations but said it expects councils to take all steps to ensure accommodation is suitable for household needs and pointed again to the investment in homelessness services.
“For the first time, we are requiring all local housing authorities to assess demand for supported housing in their area and to publish this, alongside a plan to deliver accommodation, in a supported housing strategy.
“We have issued new burdens funding and guidance to support councils to deliver this new duty,” it said.
The government added that people with complex needs require co-ordinated support alongside suitable accommodation.
“To strengthen this, we will review and update the Care Act 2014 statutory guidance, particularly on safeguarding responsibilities for those at risk of homelessness and rough sleeping,” MHCLG said
“Alongside this, we will publish new support guidance to improve legal clarity and support more consistent, joined-up practice across housing, social care and safeguarding services.”
The committee asked for an update on the options government is considering to increase the supply of good-quality supported housing.
MHCLG said it is considering supported housing as part of the Thematic Value for Money Review on homelessness spend that is being led by the Treasury.
“We have provided £159m to support the commissioning of support services in supported housing and to increase the supply of supported housing, including by unlocking the delivery of supported housing through the Social and Affordable Homes Programme where feasible,” it said.
The government did not agree to a recommendation to restore the Local Housing Allowance rates to the 30th percentile, but said it will keep the topic “under review”.
Alison McGovern, minister for local government and homelessness, said: “We recently set a new target to eliminate the unlawful use of B&Bs, and now, we’re backing councils with £30m to help deliver on this, including by sourcing more suitable properties for families and investing in early preventative support.
“We won’t hesitate to take action against councils that fail to improve or evidence poor practice, and we’ll continue to work urgently across government to end homelessness for good.”
Sign up to Inside Housing’s Homelessness newsletter, a fortnightly round-up of the key news and insight for stories on homelessness and rough sleeping.
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.
Related stories