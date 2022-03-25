Government allocates £4m Community Housing Fund

More than 1,200 new affordable homes are set to be delivered following the allocation from the government’s Community Housing Fund, which covers a range of costs incurred by community groups in the process of building homes.

The fund will help deliver 52 housing projects in places including Cornwall, Berwick-upon-Tweed and Manchester.

Bradford’s Greenwood Community Led Housing group will build 62 supported homes for people with autism, learning disabilities or dementia, the government said in a release.