Government allocates £4m Community Housing Fund

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Ministers have allocated £4m to local organisations such as land trusts and housing co-operatives to support the delivery of community-led housing.
More than 1,200 new affordable homes are set to be delivered following the allocation from the government’s Community Housing Fund, which covers a range of costs incurred by community groups in the process of building homes.
The fund will help deliver 52 housing projects in places including Cornwall, Berwick-upon-Tweed and Manchester.
Bradford’s Greenwood Community Led Housing group will build 62 supported homes for people with autism, learning disabilities or dementia, the government said in a release.
Meanwhile in Leeds, 34 affordable homes are being built to regenerate a deprived part of the city.
Examples of things the fund can cover include administration costs, legal advice, design work and planning applications.
Once a planning application for a development is granted, community groups can fund the build through the government’s Affordable Homes Programme, a housing association or a developer, or via a bank loan.
Housing minister Stuart Andrew said community-led housing was “a great way to ensure local housing needs are met by putting local people in the driving seat”.
Tom Chance from Community Led Homes, which managed the grant programme, added: “Community-led housing groups are rooted in their communities and truly understand local housing needs. There are so many fantastic community-led housing projects planned across the country. This programme will help many of these projects come to fruition.”
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