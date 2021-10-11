ao link

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles

Government allocates £58m from brownfield fund

News12.10.21by Lucie Heath

More than 50 councils will receive a share of a £57.8m pot as part of a government scheme to support the delivery of housing on brownfield sites.

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Picture: Getty
Picture: Getty
Sharelines
LinkedIn IHMore than 50 councils will receive a share of a £57.8m pot as part of a government scheme to support the delivery of housing on brownfield sites #UKhousing

The £57.8m comes from the government’s Brownfield Land Release Fund, which was launched in January this year and is worth £75m in total.

Of the £75m, £25m was originally made available for self-build and custom-build projects.

Today the government has allocated £5m from the self-build and custom-build pot and is encouraging local councils to bid for the remaining £20m to deliver further self-build and custom-build projects on brownfield land.

The fund is part of a government strategy that sees it prioritise building homes on previously developed sites, as opposed to building on the green belt or the countryside.

Read more

G15 landlord seals JV with housebuilding giant Countryside on 2,500-home schemeG15 landlord seals JV with housebuilding giant Countryside on 2,500-home scheme
Housing association housebuilding completions drop by fifthHousing association housebuilding completions drop by fifth
West Midlands Combined Authority secures fresh £33m for brownfield housing developmentWest Midlands Combined Authority secures fresh £33m for brownfield housing development

As part of this strategy the government has also previously launched a £400m Brownfield Fund for seven mayoral combined authorities, which it has said will unlock 26,000 homes.

Housing secretary Michael Gove said: “Making the most of previously developed land is a government priority and it will help protect our cherished countryside and green spaces.”

The Brown Land Release Fund is delivered by the One Public Estate programme, which is a collaboration between the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, the Local Government Association (LGA) and the Cabinet Office.

Cabinet Office minister Lord Agnew said that the funding being announced today “will not only help unlock under-used public sector sites for homes but also help deliver jobs and save taxpayers’ money”.

James Jamieson, chair of the LGA, said: “One Public Estate and Brownfield Land Release Fund play a crucial role in supporting the recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, and supporting councils to transform their assets, create better services, and release land for much-needed new homes and regeneration across the country.”

A further £6m is available to local councils in England through the One Public Estate programme, which aims to help local public services collaborate, redesign how services are located and release land for housing.

Sign up for our development and finance newsletter

A block of flats under construction
Picture: Alamy

New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox

Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters

DevelopmentFundingGovt agency/department/organisationLocal Authority
Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.

Related stories