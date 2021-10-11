Government allocates £58m from brownfield fund

The £57.8m comes from the government’s Brownfield Land Release Fund, which was launched in January this year and is worth £75m in total.

Of the £75m, £25m was originally made available for self-build and custom-build projects.

Today the government has allocated £5m from the self-build and custom-build pot and is encouraging local councils to bid for the remaining £20m to deliver further self-build and custom-build projects on brownfield land.

The fund is part of a government strategy that sees it prioritise building homes on previously developed sites, as opposed to building on the green belt or the countryside.