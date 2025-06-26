Government announces £132m for 40,000 construction jobs

Liz Kendall, work and pensions secretary, said: “I am determined that our young people have the best start in life. To do this we must give them the tools they need to get ahead.

"This agreement, alongside our record funding, will do just that. Our welfare reforms will see the biggest investment in a generation to support disabled people into secure, well-paid work. ”

Tim Balcon, chief executive of CITB, said: “Opportunities in construction are for everybody, whatever their background. By working together, we can widen the talent pool, bring in more diverse voices, and encourage more people to consider a career in construction.

“Every year, over 100,000 people receive construction training. I want many more of them to forge lasting careers in the sector. This is why the partnership with DWP is so vital, as it helps ensure individuals are not just trained but truly prepared for careers in construction.

“The government commitment to addressing the housing shortage, improving the country’s infrastructure, and investing in construction skills mean this is a real boom time for our industry.”

Mark Reynolds, co-chair of the Construction Leadership Council and co-chair of the Construction Skills Mission board, said: “I am delighted that we have seen such strong support from ministers and some of the most important leaders in our sector – and I hope everyone will play their part in the delivery of this essential mission.

“Construction will be essential to delivering growth and investment across the UK; and so it is vital that we now step up as a sector.”

In response to the news, Megan Hinch, policy manager at the Chartered Institute of Housing, said: “We cannot meet our ambitions for building new homes without a healthy, thriving construction sector.

“Today’s announcement is a positive step forward to support the delivery of much needed new homes.

“We hope that this announcement is the beginning of a wider set of initiatives to restore capacity across the entire housing ecosystem, which needs to include equipping local authorities with the planning and ecological expertise they need to deliver their local plans.”

The latest skills push comes after the government announced in March it will fund up to 60,000 more construction workers by 2029 by funding extra placements, establishing technical excellence colleges, launching foundation apprenticeships and expanding skills bootcamps.