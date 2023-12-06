Government announces £150m fund to build 1,230 homes for rough sleepers

A total of 46 local authorities, housing providers and charities across England will build or buy 1,230 homes for the most vulnerable, funded as part of the government’s Single Homelessness Accommodation Programme.

The funding is timely as the government’s latest statutory homelessness figures revealed that the number of children in temporary accommodation has increased by 14% on last year to a new record high.

At the same time, research by countryside charity CPRE this week revealed that homelessness in rural communities has increased 50% in five years.

This new government funding can be used for a wide range of accommodation and support services for vulnerable adults, including purpose built accommodation and supported housing, as well as helping with building repairs and renovations.