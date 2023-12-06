Government announces £150m fund to build 1,230 homes for rough sleepers

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The government has announced £150m in funding aimed at people with a history of rough sleeping and those at risk of homelessness who need help finding stable, long-term accommodation.
A total of 46 local authorities, housing providers and charities across England will build or buy 1,230 homes for the most vulnerable, funded as part of the government’s Single Homelessness Accommodation Programme.
The funding is timely as the government’s latest statutory homelessness figures revealed that the number of children in temporary accommodation has increased by 14% on last year to a new record high.
At the same time, research by countryside charity CPRE this week revealed that homelessness in rural communities has increased 50% in five years.
This new government funding can be used for a wide range of accommodation and support services for vulnerable adults, including purpose built accommodation and supported housing, as well as helping with building repairs and renovations.
These new services also include 24/7 support for the most vulnerable, with access to specialist teams where people can address substance misuse, domestic violence and abuse or improve their well-being and mental health.
The project forms a major part of the major cross-government’s £2bn Rough Sleeping Strategy, published in September last year, to end rough sleeping for good.
Felicity Buchan, housing and homelessness secretary at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, said: “Everyone deserves a safe place to call home. This is why we are so committed to supporting the most vulnerable in our society and helping them off the streets for good.
“This funding will not only provide housing for rough sleepers but will also give tailored support to help those most in need off the streets, rebuild their lives, and begin to live independently.”
Providers allocated a share of the funding so far include £9.9m to Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council, over £6.4m to Leeds Council and £5.2m to Manchester Council.
Worthing Homes in Sussex will receive £4m to deliver 34 homes, communal rooms for group therapy and a homeless drop-in centre.
Meanwhile, the Homeless Action Resource Project in Southend-on-Sea will receive £3.3m to deliver 32 homes by redeveloping and retrofitting existing properties.
Tom Copley, London deputy mayor for housing, said: “I’m extremely pleased that we’ve secured over £50m to support local councils to build more homes and deliver vital support services to people sleeping rough in London.
“This will make a real and lasting difference for hundreds of people in our capital, ranging from those recovering from addiction to young people at risk of homelessness.
“No one should have to sleep rough on our streets and the mayor is doing everything in his power to ensure that everyone in this position gets the support they need.”
The fifth and final bidding round for the Single Homelessness Accommodation Programme is underway now and final allocations will be announced early next year.
The government’s target of ending rough sleeping by next year appears to be out of reach after figures published in November revealed the largest quarterly increase in people forced to sleep rough in London since the pandemic.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our homelessness round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories