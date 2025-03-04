Government announces £1.5bn for 75 neighbourhoods ‘starved of investment’ across UK

Angela Rayner, deputy prime minister and housing secretary, said: “For years, too many neighbourhoods have been starved of investment, despite their potential to thrive and grow.

“Communities across the UK have so much to offer – rich cultural capital, unique heritage but most of all, an understanding of their own neighbourhood.

“We will do things differently. Our fully funded plan for neighbourhoods puts local people in the driving seat of their potential, having control of where the Whitehall cash goes – what issues they want to tackle, where they want to regenerate and what growth they want turbocharge.”

Areas that received investment include Arbroath in Scotland, Wrexham in Wales, Derry/Londonderry in Northern Ireland, Darlington in the North East of England, Burnley in the North West, Barnsley in Yorkshire and the Humber, Mansfield in the East Midlands, Dudley in the West Midlands, Great Yarmouth in the East, Hastings in the South East, and Torquay in the South West.

Alex Norris, minister for local growth and building safety, said that the plan will deliver “long-term funding that will bolster that inner community spirit in us all and relight the fires in corners of the UK that have for too long been left fighting for survival”.

“This, along with our ambitious reforms to streamline the planning system, devolve powers and strengthen workers’ rights, will help get places and people thriving once again,” he said.

Tracy Harrison, chief executive of the Northern Housing Consortium (NHC), said the body is “pleased to see government prioritise regeneration in the North” through the plan.

She said: “Building on the previous long-term plan for towns, it goes further by recognising housing as an integral part of regeneration.

“This is backed up with additional funding and acknowledgement of the importance of addressing homelessness, improving the quality of existing social housing, and referencing estate regeneration.

“We have consistently put forward the case to government that regeneration must sit alongside investment in new homes to meet the needs of communities – so this is a positive step for the North.”

She added that the NHC is calling on the government, through the Spending Review, to “go further” and “establish a new funding stream for place-based, housing-led regeneration, which sits alongside a new Affordable Homes Programme with the flexibilities required to support regeneration”.