Government announces £1.5bn for 75 neighbourhoods ‘starved of investment’ across UK

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The government has announced £1.5bn in funding to tackle deprivation in 75 areas across the UK, “restore pride in Britain’s neighbourhoods and boost local growth”.
The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) said the funding, through its ‘plan for neighbourhoods’, can be used to invest in high streets, local parks, youth clubs, cultural venues, libraries, and health and well-being services.
This is alongside improving community services such as education, health and employment, and tackling local issues such as crime.
A total of 75 areas across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, listed in full below, will each receive up to £20m over the next decade through the plan.
New neighbourhood boards will be set up across the selected communities, which aim to bring together residents, local businesses and grassroots campaigners to draw up and implement a new plan for their neighbourhood.
Each board will decide how to spend the funding. Mayors will also have a formal role in town boards.
Section 106 is an agreement between a developer and a council that often includes a financial contribution towards the cost of such infrastructure and a commitment to provide affordable housing on a scheme.
A 2024 study by the Home Builders Federation (HBF) estimated that around £6bn raised through Section 106 agreements is currently unspent, while £2bn has not been used from funds raised through the Community Infrastructure Levy.
However, the Local Government Association said the money collected from developers is held “until it can be spent on the projects which it has been earmarked for”.
The HBF claimed that the unspent funds revealed “a lack of capacity or willingness to spend developer contributions by some local authorities”.
Angela Rayner, deputy prime minister and housing secretary, said: “For years, too many neighbourhoods have been starved of investment, despite their potential to thrive and grow.
“Communities across the UK have so much to offer – rich cultural capital, unique heritage but most of all, an understanding of their own neighbourhood.
“We will do things differently. Our fully funded plan for neighbourhoods puts local people in the driving seat of their potential, having control of where the Whitehall cash goes – what issues they want to tackle, where they want to regenerate and what growth they want turbocharge.”
Areas that received investment include Arbroath in Scotland, Wrexham in Wales, Derry/Londonderry in Northern Ireland, Darlington in the North East of England, Burnley in the North West, Barnsley in Yorkshire and the Humber, Mansfield in the East Midlands, Dudley in the West Midlands, Great Yarmouth in the East, Hastings in the South East, and Torquay in the South West.
Alex Norris, minister for local growth and building safety, said that the plan will deliver “long-term funding that will bolster that inner community spirit in us all and relight the fires in corners of the UK that have for too long been left fighting for survival”.
“This, along with our ambitious reforms to streamline the planning system, devolve powers and strengthen workers’ rights, will help get places and people thriving once again,” he said.
Tracy Harrison, chief executive of the Northern Housing Consortium (NHC), said the body is “pleased to see government prioritise regeneration in the North” through the plan.
She said: “Building on the previous long-term plan for towns, it goes further by recognising housing as an integral part of regeneration.
“This is backed up with additional funding and acknowledgement of the importance of addressing homelessness, improving the quality of existing social housing, and referencing estate regeneration.
“We have consistently put forward the case to government that regeneration must sit alongside investment in new homes to meet the needs of communities – so this is a positive step for the North.”
She added that the NHC is calling on the government, through the Spending Review, to “go further” and “establish a new funding stream for place-based, housing-led regeneration, which sits alongside a new Affordable Homes Programme with the flexibilities required to support regeneration”.
Arbroath
Elgin
Kirkwall (Orkney Islands)
Peterhead
Dumfries
Irvine
Kilmarnock
Clydebank
Coatbridge
Greenock
Barry
Wrexham
Rhyl
Cwmbrân
Merthyr Tydfil
Derry/Londonderry
Coleraine
Blyth
Darlington
Eston
Hartlepool
Jarrow
Spennymoor
Washington
Accrington
Ashton-Under-Lyne
Burnley
Chadderton
Darwen
Farnworth
Heywood
Kirkby
Leigh
Nelson
Newton-le-Willows
Rawtenstall
Runcorn
Barnsley
Castleford
Dewsbury
Doncaster
Keighley
Rotherham
Scarborough
Scunthorpe
Grimsby
Boston
Carlton
Chesterfield
Clifton (Notts)
Kirkby-in-Ashfield
Mansfield
Newark-on-Trent
Spalding
Worksop
Skegness
Bedworth
Bilston
Darlaston
Dudley
Royal Sutton Coldfield
Smethwick
Canvey Island
Clacton-on-Sea
Great Yarmouth
King’s Lynn
Thetford
Wisbech
Harlow
Bexhill-on-Sea
Eastbourne
Hastings
Ramsgate
Ryde
Torquay
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