Government announces £65m to support vulnerable households with rent arrears

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said that the new funding comes on top of a £500m household support fund to help vulnerable families over the coming winter.

The DLUHC said that the funding will be given to councils in England to support low-income earners in rent arrears, “helping to prevent homelessness and support families to get back on their feet”.

The £500m fund will provide £421m to help vulnerable people in England, with the devolved administrations receiving almost £80m.