Government announces £65m to support vulnerable households with rent arrears

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The government has committed £65m to support vulnerable renters and low-income households who may have fallen behind on paying their rent.
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said that the new funding comes on top of a £500m household support fund to help vulnerable families over the coming winter.
The DLUHC said that the funding will be given to councils in England to support low-income earners in rent arrears, “helping to prevent homelessness and support families to get back on their feet”.
The £500m fund will provide £421m to help vulnerable people in England, with the devolved administrations receiving almost £80m.
The funding is primarily being used to support households with the cost of essentials, although councils have flexibility to best address local needs. At least 50% of the funding is reserved for households with children.
Minister for rough sleeping and housing Eddie Hughes said: “We have taken action throughout the pandemic to support the most vulnerable families, and it is vital we continue to provide support as we enter the winter months.
“This new funding will support families that are struggling and help to get them back on their feet as we begin to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
According to DLUHC, households at risk of eviction or homelessness should contact their local council if they require support.
The announcement comes a day after a study by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation found that up to a third of low-income families could fall behind on paying their household bills in the coming months.
The charity said that up to four million low-income households could currently be in arrears with household bills.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly tenancy management newsletter straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories