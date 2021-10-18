Government announces £800m for Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund

Ahead of the release of the long-awaited Heat and Buildings Strategy tomorrow, ministers have announced £3.9bn of funding, as well as a target to ensure no traditional gas boilers are installed in homes after 2035.

The £3.9bn package includes £800m for the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund, which can be used by social landlords, including housing associations, to carry out energy efficiency upgrades in their tenants’ homes.

A further £950m will go towards the Home Upgrade Grant scheme, which will be used by local authorities to support low-income households with carrying out energy efficiency upgrades.

Meanwhile, £450m will be allocated to the Boiler Upgrade Scheme, a new policy that will see homeowners given grants of £5,000 from April next year to install low-carbon heating systems, such as heat pumps.