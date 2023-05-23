Government announces additional £3m in funding to improve night shelters

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An additional £3m in funding will be made available by the government to help night shelters provide more beds and support to rough sleepers.
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) explained that the funding boost to the Night Shelter Transformation Fund should provide thousands of rough sleepers with access to a safe place to stay.
Shelters can use the funding to continue to offer a vital route off the streets and help provide specialist staff, drug or alcohol advice and financial assistance.
Rick Henderson, chief executive of Homeless Link, described the fund as an “incredibly important project enabling homeless organisations to transform the quality of off-the-street accommodation”.
He added: “Being able to offer dignified accommodation makes a huge difference to our members’ work to end rough sleeping and reduce the need for emergency shelters.
“We are extremely pleased to hear that the government is making additional funding available, ensuring that even more people will be able to benefit from this essential initiative.”
The additional money builds on the more than £9m delivered in the first round, which funded 80 organisations over three years.
It is hoped that this second-round cash injection will help more rough sleepers turn their lives around.
Felicity Buchan, minister for housing and homelessness, said: “Night shelters are often the first step for rough sleepers to get off the streets and turn their lives around, providing a safe place to sleep and access to support.
“I’m delighted to announce this £3m boost to the fund which will be life-changing for rough sleepers up and down the country.”
Organisations will be able to access and check their eligibility for funding when the prospectus is released on the DLUHC website in a few weeks.
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