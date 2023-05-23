Government announces additional £3m in funding to improve night shelters

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) explained that the funding boost to the Night Shelter Transformation Fund should provide thousands of rough sleepers with access to a safe place to stay.

Shelters can use the funding to continue to offer a vital route off the streets and help provide specialist staff, drug or alcohol advice and financial assistance.

Rick Henderson, chief executive of Homeless Link, described the fund as an “incredibly important project enabling homeless organisations to transform the quality of off-the-street accommodation”.