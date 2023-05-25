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Government announces new £18.6m funding to replace waking watch patrols

News25.05.23by Peter Apps

The government has announced £18.6m to help replace waking watch patrols with fire alarm systems in dangerous blocks of any height.

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Picture: Peter Apps
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LinkedIn IHThe government has announced £18.6m to help replace waking watch patrols with fire alarm systems in dangerous blocks of any height #UKhousing

The new chunk of funding is additional to £35m previously released, which was limited to buildings taller than 17.7 metres, and £27m for buildings of all heights.   

The new £18.6m fund extends financial support to all buildings, even if costs are not currently being passed on to leaseholders. 

Guidance for applying is available here, and the fund will cover the upfront capital costs of installing an alarm system. 

The common fire alarm system installed should generally be designed in accordance with the recommendations of BS 5839-1 for a Category L5 system, the government said.

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The guidance said any bids that price the work at higher than £1,500 per flat will face additional scrutiny. 

Any residential building in England with a waking watch will be eligible, but it cannot be used to recoup costs for work which has already begun.

Waking watches became a common feature of high-rise buildings in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017, as widespread fire safety defects began to emerge. 

Guidance from the National Fire Chiefs Council described the patrols – which often involve minimum wage security staff with limited training put on round-the-clock foot patrol of the building – as the “least reliable” means of providing warning in a fire, as well as being “the most resource intensive”.

The guidance added that it is “impracticable for a long-term solution and should only be a short-term measure”.

However, research by Inside Housing showed thousands of watches staying in place for years, amid a lack of clear guidance or funding for permanent alarm systems. 

The cost of waking watches can be crippling for residents, with some having faced bills of more than £800 a month each for the service.

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