The new chunk of funding is additional to £35m previously released, which was limited to buildings taller than 17.7 metres, and £27m for buildings of all heights.

The new £18.6m fund extends financial support to all buildings, even if costs are not currently being passed on to leaseholders.

Guidance for applying is available here, and the fund will cover the upfront capital costs of installing an alarm system.

The common fire alarm system installed should generally be designed in accordance with the recommendations of BS 5839-1 for a Category L5 system, the government said.