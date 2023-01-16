Government announces review of damp and mould guidance following Awaab Ishak’s death

Awaab’s Law, which would give tenants living in mouldy homes more rights and protections, follows a campaign by Manchester Evening News and housing charity Shelter to “make sure no other child, or anyone else, dies due to mould in their home”.

An inquest into Awaab’s death last year concluded that he died as a result of prolonged exposure to mould in a Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) flat.

Mr Gove also pledged to table an amendment to the Social Housing Regulation Bill to include ‘Awaab’s Law’, a legal change called for by campaigners that would provide more protection to residents in affected homes.

This will be followed by new consolidated guidance tailored to the housing sector.

In a letter to senior coroner Joanne Kearsley, in response to her ‘prevention of future deaths’ report following the inquest into Awaab’s death, housing secretary Michael Gove said the government will launch a “rapid review” of existing guidance on the health impacts of damp and mould in homes.

Following the conclusion of the inquest, coroner Ms Kearsley issued a prevention of future deaths report to Mr Gove and health secretary Steve Barclay outlining five concerns and recommended that action should be taken.

The concerns included that the Decent Homes Standard does not give any consideration to the issue of damp and mould. It also gives no guidance on the need for a property to be adequately ventilated.

Ms Kearsley said the data sheet in Housing Health and Safety Rating System (HHSRS), which gives guidance to landlords on identifying and protecting against potential risks and hazards to health and safety in properties, does not reflect the current known risks to health of damp and mould.

She said there was no evidence that up-to-date relevant health information pertaining to the risks of damp and mould was easily accessible to the housing sector.

The coroner also raised concerns about a policy among housing associations that they wait for disrepair cases to conclude before fixing any disrepair issues.

She added that private landlords do not have access to the Housing Ombudsman for their complaints to be investigated independently.

In response, the government said it is “clear” that the Decent Homes Standard review, which is currently underway, is necessary.

It also plans to publish a policy statement on approaches to tackling serious hazards, including damp and mould, in the social rented sector. The statement would specify time limits in which landlords must meet regarding investigating hazards and acting where there are health concerns.

The government is also reviewing the HHSRS.

Mr Gove said: “The HHSRS review follows an initial scoping exercise that concluded in 2019, where landlords, tenants, agents, local authorities and academics told us they appreciated the link the HHSRS makes between housing and health and how it allows individual properties to be assessed on their merits, but that they found it complicated and inefficient to use.”

He said current research is being used to update estimates on the likelihood of harm due to damp and mould alongside other hazards.

He added that, more broadly, the review will improve the HHSRS to make it more up to date.

The review is nearing completion and the government will publish a summary of the findings and set out the next steps by the spring.