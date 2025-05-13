Government appoints new chair of Oxford Growth Commission

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Neale Coleman has been named chair of a new government commission tasked with accelerating housing delivery and infrastructure investment across Oxford and surrounding areas.
As chair of the Oxford Growth Commission, Mr Coleman will lead projects aimed at unblocking stalled developments and tackling infrastructure constraints.
It forms part of the government’s Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor and its Plan for Change, which pledges to deliver 1.5 million new homes in the coming years.
Mr Coleman previously had a central role in the planning and legacy project surrounding the London Olympics in 2012 and the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022.
He briefly served as policy chief to Jeremy Corbyn, former leader of the Labour Party, but left the role a few months later.
Mr Coleman was also one of the closest advisors to Ken Livingstone, former London mayor, in the 2000s.
In his new role, Mr Coleman will lead the commission on its work with local partners to co-ordinate transport, utilities, affordable housing delivery, skills investment and new infrastructure financing models.
The Oxford Growth Commission will work alongside other corridor initiatives, including the East West Rail and planned water infrastructure projects. It will report to the government and local partners.
Matthew Pennycook, housing and planning minister, said: “Unlocking Oxford’s full potential would make a significant contribution to kick-starting economic growth, and the appointment of Neale Coleman marks an important step forward in our plan for change.
“I know Neale will use his invaluable expertise to help remove barriers holding up the delivery of essential housing and critical infrastructure in the city, and that he will ensure the commission is effectively supporting the government’s wider plans for the Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor to raise living standards, create new jobs and bolster the country’s connectivity and energy security.”
Susan Brown, leader of Oxford City Council, said: “We have big ambitions for Oxford’s future, but we’ve always known we need the right conditions to go further, faster.
“I welcome Neale’s appointment and look forward to working with the commission to deliver the infrastructure, housing and employment opportunities our city needs.”
Mr Coleman said he was “delighted” to take on this role.
He added: “We can use all this as a springboard to accelerate and unblock barriers to sustainable growth delivering new job opportunities and more affordable housing as well as investing in sustainable travel and energy and nature recovery.”
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