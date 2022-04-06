Government asks 53 companies to sign ‘pledge’ as more house builders make commitments

Similar announcements were made to the stock market yesterday by Persimmon and Crest Nicholson, followed by Berkeley and Taylor Wimpey, which indicated that they have signed up to the government’s pledge.

The pledge is understood to commit developers to fixing fire safety issues on buildings they own that are taller than 11 metres. The commitment also means the builders will not claim any money from the government’s Building Safety Fund to cover the costs of remediation on blocks they own.

In a statement this morning, Gleeson revealed that the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has asked 53 companies “sign a pledge confirming that they will take responsibility for performing or funding mitigation works to address life-critical fire safety issues on buildings over 11 metres in which the company had some involvement in developing and to secure withdrawal of those buildings from the Building Safety Fund and ACM Funds”.