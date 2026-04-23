Government asks regulator to ‘reflect importance of new supply’ after new CEO appointed

He also encouraged the agency to explore how it can support more investment in the sector, in a letter sent to the regulator’s leadership this week.

The minister’s comments came a day after the RSH appointed Jonathan Walters as its new chief executive following the departure of Fiona MacGregor.

In a letter to Mr Walters and Bernadette Conroy, the RSH’s chair, Mr Reed referred to the regulator’s plan to hold talks with groups in the sector about its practices. He advised that these allow for both changes in the industry and “government priorities”.